Missing 13-year-old schoolgirl making her way to Milton Keynes is FOUND safe after a week

13-year-old Atlanta Bulter who was missing for SIX days after making her way to Milton Keynes was found safe and well late last night (Wednesday).

Atlanta, who did not have a phone, disappeared from her Sandy home on the morning of Thursday, December 5, and it was thought she was making her way to Milton Keynes to see friends.

CCTV has picked her up boarding the 10.56am train at Sandy rail station on December 5.

But after police launched Operation Appledore to search for her the schoolgirl was found safe and well last night.