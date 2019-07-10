Missing Milton Keynes girl is found safe and well

The 13-year-old girl who went missing from her home last night has now been found, police have confirmed.

The youngster walked out at 8.30pm on Tuesday after leaving a note saying she needed to "clear her head".

The note stated she would be back by 11.30pm and she would not leave MK.

However, she failed to turn up and police were searching the Newton Leys estate near Bletchley all morning.

Officers scoured undergrowth on foot, while others are searched the estate on police motorcycles.

The girl was classed as a 'high risk' missing person.