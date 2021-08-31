Missing Milton Keynes man found 'safe and well'

Thames Valley Police confirms that Ahmed Selim, from Milton Keynes, has been found 'safe and well'.

The 30-year-old was reported missing on Friday ( 27 August), he was last seen at 5pm on that date.

On Saturday a Thames Valley Police spokesperson released the following statement confirming Ahmed was safe. It read: "A man who had been reported missing from Milton Keynes has been located safe and well.

"Ahmed Selim, aged 30, was reported missing yesterday and has now been found. We would like to thank the media and members of the public for their help in finding him."