Missing Milton Keynes woman found 'safe and well'
Kirstie was reported as missing by the authorities yesterday.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:28 am
Kirstie Roberts, from Milton Keynes, has been found 'safe and well' Thames Valley Police confirms this morning (7 September).
A police appeal was launched yesterday to discover the 42-year-old who had been missing since Saturday.
A spokesperson for the Thames Valley Police released the following statement this morning: "Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a missing woman has been located.
"Kirstie Roberts, aged 42 from Milton Keynes has been found safe and well."