MISSING TEENAGER: More than 50 officers searching for missing Leah Croucher

Police are making an appeal on the week anniversary since 19-year-old Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher went missing

Leah Croucher, was last seen in Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, just after 8.15am on Friday February 15. She was walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.

CCTV of Leah

She was reported missing by her family, who last saw her in Quantock Crescent, Emerson Valley, in Milton Keynes, at around 10pm on Thursday 14th February. She was reported missing to the police the following day (15/2).

More than 50 officers and staff from across the force have supported the search for Leah each day this week.

This includes specialist search teams including the use of a marine unit, helicopter and dogs.

CCTV enquiries have been extensive with a dedicated team identifying and reviewing footage.

More CCTV of missing Leah

House-to-house enquiry teams have covered all of Furzton and Knowlhill and much of Shenley Lodge. Officers are visiting 90 streets and approximately 4000 houses and businesses to seek information.

Speaking to the press, chief inspector Neil Kentish said: “It has been a week since Leah was last seen in Buzzacott Lane in Furzton. She was captured on CCTV at about 8.15am and has not been seen since.

“It is totally out of character for Leah to go missing. She hasn’t spoken to any family or friends, she hasn’t used her bank cards and hasn’t been on social media during this time.

“We need your help to find Leah. Have you seen her? Have you spoken to her? Have you heard someone talking about seeing or speaking to her?

“We also would like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage from Furzton, Emerson Valley, Shenley Lodge, Knowlhill and surrounding areas on Friday 15th February between 8am to 11am.

“If you have any information whatsoever, please contact us. We have set up a special website for this investigation, where information can be left. Alternatively, you can visit a police station or call 101, quoting 43190049929.

“Perhaps these pictures of Leah will jog someone’s memory. Leah is white, slim, with below shoulder length brown hair and sometimes wears glasses.

“She was last seen dressed in a black coat, skinny black jeans, black Converse high top shoes and carrying a small black rucksack.

“Leah is known to travel on foot through the Furzton area and into Knowlhill.

“We have been carrying out a thorough investigation to find Leah and have created a dedicated team to this case.

“We have carried out house to house enquiries, knocking on about 4,000 doors, searched areas including Furzton Lake, and have been handing out leaflets in the city.

“We also have specially trained officers who are supporting Leah’s family at this difficult time.

“Leah’s family and friends intend to hand out leaflets in Milton Keynes at the weekend, and MK Dons Football Club has kindly agreed to run our appeal on their big screens at their game against Newport County tomorrow.

“Overnight we have had two unconfirmed sightings of Leah in the Knowlhill area, where searches are currently taking place. I want to thank everyone who is helping to find Leah and reiterate my appeal to anyone with information to come forward.”