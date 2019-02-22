MISSING TEENAGER: Tearful mum pleads for 'beautiful' daughter to come home in Milton Keynes

Devastated parents of missing 19-year-old girl Leah Croucher have pleaded to their daughter to come home during a press conference this morning (Friday).

Today marks a week since Leah set off quietly to go to work as normal before seemingly vanishing without trace.

Leah's parents Claire and John Croucher speaking at Milton Keynes Police Station

And fears are growing by the minute as police searches and desperate appeals for information have drawn a blank.

The last sighting of her was in Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, just after 8.15am on Friday February 15 when CCTV captured her walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.

Parents Claire and John Croucher issued a statement during a press conference at Milton Keynes Police Station at 11am this morning:

"Leah if you are able to see or hear this pleasse, please get in touch or better still come home.

"It doesn't have to be mum or dad you contact.

"You can call, text, email, Facebook or Snapchat anyone you feel comfortable with. Just show us you are safe.

"Your family, friends, work colleagues and the taekwondo community across the world are extremely concerned for your welfare. Just drop someone a call to say your okay.

"We are besides ourselves with worry, Nan and Grandad are beside themselves with worry, your aunties, uncles, brother, and Sister are worried.

Leah

"Everyone wants you to be safe, please come home."

"You are not in any trouble, we love you so much and we want our beautiful, wonderful daughter back home with us.

"If there is something bothering you we can help sort it out. You are not alone, you will never be alone as long as we are alive.

"We will support you in any way we can, always, but you have to come home to us.

Leah's parents Claire and John Croucher alongside chief inspector Neil Kentish

"We miss you terribly, please call us so we can come and get you. We love you."

To pass on any information either visit the police website, call 101 or call in at a police station, quoting investigation number 43190049929 . Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .



CCTV of Leah