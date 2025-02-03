MK police hold amnesty for Turkish-made blank-firing pistols to stop them getting into the wrong hands

A four-week firearms amnesty for a specific type of weapon has begun in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police have urged anyone with a Turkish manufactured top-venting blank firer (TVBF) to hand them in – if not, you could be looking at 10 years in prison.

The amnesty starts today (Monday) and runs until Friday, February 28 – you can hand in your TVBF to the MK police front counter at North Row, Witan Gate East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their original state they are designed to discharge only blank cartridges – however, criminals can convert them to a lethal firearm. The firearms are the Turkish brands: Retay, Ekol, Ceonic and Blow and Thames Valley Police are asking people to hand these pistols in and prevent them getting into the wrong hands.

Anyone found with a Turkish manufactured top-venting blank firer (TVBF) faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years

During the amnesty, those handing in a Turkish manufactured TVBF will not face prosecution for the illegal possession and will not have to give their details. However, the history of any live firearms handed in will be checked for evidence if its use in crime.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe, National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for the Criminal Use of Firearms, said: “During the last two years, policing and the NCA has identified and disrupted several workshops used to convert these pistols into lethal weapons.

“One investigation recovered more than 400 converted weapons from a single crime group. There is a strong demand for them evidenced by the numbers imported and subsequent recovery from criminals.”