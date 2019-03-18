Month anniversary appeal to find missing Milton Keynes girl

Police are appealing for information a month on (March 15) from Leah Croucher's disappearance from Milton Keynes.

READ MORE: Disappearance of Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher - everything we know so far

Leah was seen on Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, just after 8.15am on Friday February 15. She was walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.

Leah

Leah’s family last saw her in Quantock Crescent, Emerson Valley, in Milton Keynes, at around 10pm on Thursday February 14.

Her family reported her missing the following day (February 15).

Chief Inspector Neil Kentish said: “Despite a thorough ongoing investigation the last confirmed sighting of Leah remains in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, just after 8.15am on Friday February 15. After that sighting she appears to have vanished.

“Leah was walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way, which from CCTV enquiries, we know is her normal route to work which would take her onto Faraday Drive using the redways to travel north towards Kelvin Drive in Knowlhill.

CCTV footage

“I would like to remind people of Leah’s appearance; she is white, slim, with below shoulder length brown hair and sometimes wears glasses.

“Leah was last seen dressed in a black coat, skinny black jeans, black Converse high top shoes and carrying a small black rucksack. We have released images of clothes that are similar to the ones she was wearing when she went missing.

“I believe that someone, somewhere has that vital piece of information that will help us find Leah. If you have, and for whatever reason you haven’t already come forward, I would urge you to think of Leah’s family and contact the police.

“You can leave information via our dedicated website for this investigation, which is https://mipp.police.uk/operation/43H218A55-PO1/ call 101 or visit a police station, quoting investigation number 43190049929.

CCTV footage

“Our ongoing investigation has been extensive; we have brought in resources and expertise from across the force and external organisations, including the Major Crime Unit, Family Liaison Officers, specialist search teams, the mounted section, police dogs, the marine unit, and the National Police Air Service.

“We have also been assisted by Leah’s family and friends as well as local residents who have delivered appeal leaflets across the city. Meanwhile, MK Dons Football Club have supported our investigation by running our appeal on their big screens on match days.

“We have a dedicated CCTV team who have obtained, viewed and analysed footage from over 140 different sources, including residents, businesses, buses and dashcam. Unfortunately, despite the team viewing more than 1,500 hours of footage, we do not have a further confirmed sighting of Leah.

“Our searches have been extensive across the city in Emerson Valley, Furzton, Shenley Lodge, Knowlhill and Bradville, however we have found no trace of Leah.

“We have also visited more than 4,000 homes in the city, spoken to 100 potential witnesses, and received more than 200 reports of sightings of Leah across the country. All of these reports have been investigated but as yet none have resulted in a confirmed sighting of Leah.

“Finally, I would like to thank everyone who has helped with our investigation and would urge the public to continue to share our appeals on social media and come forward with any information they may have.”