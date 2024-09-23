Moped rider armed with machete chases terrified man along Milton Keynes street

Police are searching for witnesses

Police are searching for two young men armed with a machete who chased their victim along a city estate street.

At around 3pm on Monday September16 the victim was approached by two offenders, one of whom was riding the moped while his accomplice was on foot.

They brandished a machete and began chasing the man through Giffard Park, between Knebworth Gate and Hainault Avenue.

The victim ran towards local shops where the chased stopped. He sustained no injuries, and no hospital treatment was required.

The moped was a 2006/2007 plate moped in a Khaki green colour.

The first offender is described as a 20-year-old white male, wearing a black balaclava, grey windbreaker with black jogging bottoms and black Nike Airforce trainers. The second offender is described as a 17-year-old boy and he was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up.

Investigating officer PC William Marrable, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would also ask anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage to please contact us if it has captured the incident.

“You can make a report online or call us on 101, quoting reference 43240445669.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”