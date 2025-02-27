Moped-riding robber is jailed for smashing up Milton Keynes store with hammer
John Melville, aged 40, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Cour to a count each of attempted robbery and criminal damage.
The court heard he rode a moped to the This ‘n That store in Bletchley’s Cambridge Street in November last year, and was armed with a hammer.
He entered the shop and used the hammer to smash glass cabinets containing high value second-hand mobile phones and jewellery.
Melville was detained at the scene by a brave member of public and was subsequently arrested and charged with the offences.
A judge has now sentenced him to a total of four years and six months’ imprisonment.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Christopher Smart, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am pleased that Melville has been held to account of his offending and will now serve a substantial prison sentence.
“He is a prolific offender with a number of previous offences over a period of more than 20 years.
“A prison sentence such as this will prevent him from causing further harm and distress in the local community, and I hope that this outcome will reassure the public that we will target and prosecute those who seek to commit offences such as these.”