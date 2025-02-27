John Melville has been jailed for more than four years

A prolific robber who used a hammer to smash his way into a store’s glass cabinets has this week been sent to prison.

John Melville, aged 40, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Cour to a count each of attempted robbery and criminal damage.

The court heard he rode a moped to the This ‘n That store in Bletchley’s Cambridge Street in November last year, and was armed with a hammer.

He entered the shop and used the hammer to smash glass cabinets containing high value second-hand mobile phones and jewellery.

Melville was detained at the scene by a brave member of public and was subsequently arrested and charged with the offences.

A judge has now sentenced him to a total of four years and six months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Christopher Smart, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am pleased that Melville has been held to account of his offending and will now serve a substantial prison sentence.

“He is a prolific offender with a number of previous offences over a period of more than 20 years.

“A prison sentence such as this will prevent him from causing further harm and distress in the local community, and I hope that this outcome will reassure the public that we will target and prosecute those who seek to commit offences such as these.”