More youth clubs in Milton Keynes would help curb knife crime say councillors

The Conservatives have pledged six new modern youth centres in the borough – but only if they get elected to run the council in May’s elections.

They say the new centres would deter young people from crime and provide them with more opportunities.

“Expanding youth services to reach more youngsters in the city will help drive down knife crime and get kids off the streets,” said a local Tory spokesman.

Could more youth clubs be the answer to curbing knife crime?

All staff and volunteers at the new centres would have to pass Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) courses. This would help them spot early signs of mental health problems, that could then be worked on with a health care professional.

Research shows that gang-affiliation and poor mental health are closely linked. Young people with mental health problems are more likely to be groomed into joining criminal activities.

“The Conservatives want to combat this with investment into youth centres to protect children from the risks posed by gang involvement and mental health problems,” said the spokesman.

Cllr Alex Walker, leader of the MK Conservative group, said: “The link between youth crime and mental health is proven and more must be done to provide the support our young people need so that they can fulfil their full potential.

“That’s why we’re pledging to invest in six new youth centres to ensure they are supported and have safe spaces away from the streets.

“We will look at innovative ways of delivering the new centres, working with the private sector and schools in a combined effort to boost mental health and reduce youth crime.”

Youth Clubs were once the hub of the community for young people and formed an important part of teenagers' lives in the 1970s and 80s.

But over the decades, funding from local councils has dried up and many clubs have closed or been forced to scale back activities.