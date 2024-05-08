'Most distinctive bikes in the world' stolen from world championship team during overnight stay in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A van containing stole some of the most recognizable bikes in the world was stolen in Milton Keynes.

The white van belonged to the American Frameworks Racing team, whose members had stopped off in MK after competing in the weekend’s World Championships at Fort William.

Professional cyclists Neko Mulally, Asa Vermette and Angel Suarez spent Monday night in a city hotel, parking their white van containing their bikes and other valuable equipment nearby..

Nico on one of the stolen Frameworks Racing bikes

Yesterday (Tuesday) Nico took to social media to announce the van had been stolen overnight.

He said: "Last night on our way back from the World Cup, we were staying in a hotel in Milton Keynes. We had our van stolen. We had all our bikes tole out of it – my race bokes, Asa’s race bike, Angel’s race bike …”

Police were called and eventually the van was found dumped, with the doors prised open. The teammates then used a tracker, which led to to some of the gear that had been dumped.

"We were able to recover some of our stuff,” said Nico. But sadly there was no sign of the precious bikes.

People in Milton Keynes are urged to keep their eyes open for stolen bikes like this one

These included three Frameworks DH race bikes, developed over the past two racing seasons by Neko and Asa. They have distinctive gold forks with the word Fox on them.

Also stolen were one S-Works Levo complete bike, one S-Works Kenevo complete bike, two S-Works Levo frames, two tool boxes plus custom helmets and gear.

Nico is now asking people to keep their eyes open for anyone trying to sell the bikes or equipment. He said: "It’s obviously pretty tough for us, being a small team. we’re just asking if people could keep a look out for the bikes.

“They’re pretty unique bikes...They’re going to be hard to resell.”

Nico’s socail media post prompted a flood of sympathy. One viewer commented: “Literally stole some of the most recognizable bikes in the world right now. Sorry to hear...”