Mother charged with causing two of her children to die in Milton Keynes motorway crash is arrested after failing to appear in court
Mary McCann handed herself in to police last night
Mary McCann has been arrested after failing to appear in court over charges of causing the deaths of her 10-year-old son and daughter aged four.
The 35-year-old handed herself in to a police station after a nationwide police hunt.
She failed to appear Aylesbury Crown Court last Friday to answer two charges of causing death by dangerous driving and the judge issued a warrant for her arrest.
McCann is due to stand trial over the deaths of son Smaller and daughter Lilly following a collision on the M1 near J14 and J15 on August 9.
A police spokesman said today: "A woman who was wanted for failing to appear at court in connection with a fatal road traffic collision has now been arrested.
"The woman, aged 35, from Derby, presented herself at Aylesbury police station last night."