Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crash in Milton Keynes
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a collision between a green Benelli motorbike and a grey Kia Niro on the V7 Saxon Street at the junction with Lloyds at 6.35pm.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries in the crash and remains in hospital, while the driver of the Kia was uninjured.
PC Phillip McGlue from Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“I would also ask anybody else who witnessed the collision to contact us if you have not already done so.
“You can make a report online via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240501487.”