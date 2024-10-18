Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crash in Milton Keynes

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Milton Keynes yesterday

A motorcyclist remains in hospital after a crash with a car in Milton Keynes yesterday evening (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a collision between a green Benelli motorbike and a grey Kia Niro on the V7 Saxon Street at the junction with Lloyds at 6.35pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries in the crash and remains in hospital, while the driver of the Kia was uninjured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Phillip McGlue from Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would also ask anybody else who witnessed the collision to contact us if you have not already done so.

“You can make a report online via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240501487.”