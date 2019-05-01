Motorcyclist left in critical condition after crash near Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries near Milton Keynes.

The collision between the van and a motorcycle occurred in Salford Road, Aspley Guise yesterday (Tuesday).

At around 5.40pm the silver Honda XL 125 motorcycle was in a collision with a red Vauxhall Combo van.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and remains at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford in a critical condition.

The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, was also treated for minor injuries.

Sergeant Becky Jones, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are working through our investigation to establish the circumstances around this collision.

“If anyone was in the area at the time or saw anything in the lead up to the collision, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sergeant Jones on 101, quoting Operation Ilkley or reference 323 of April 30.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.