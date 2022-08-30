Motorcyclist seriously injured after two-vehicle collision in Milton Keynes
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital on Sunday (28 August) after he was involved in a crash with another driver in Milton Keynes.
He was driving a black Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a silver Kia Picanto.
The collision happened at roughly 11.15am on the V5 Great Monks Street, at the junction with Field Lane in Greenleys.
The motorcyclist is a man in his 30s who Thames Valley Police report remains in hospital.
Thames Valley Police says, he sustained “serious injuries”, while the Kia was being driven by a woman in her 70s.
She also required hospital treatment, but the authorities describe her injuries as “minor”.
Investigating officer, Sergeant Dan Collett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.
“I’d also ask anyone with dash-cams who were in the area just prior to or at the time of the collision to check any footage in case it has captured something that could help our investigation.
“You can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220386806.”