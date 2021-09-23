Motorcyclist suffers serious injury after collision in village near Milton Keynes

A 32-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following an accident at Moulsoe near Newport Pagnell, this morning.

The collision occurred around 6.50am when a Yamaha motorcycle being ridden by the man, was in collision with a Seat Ibiza on the A509 London Road and junction of Newport Road near to junction 14 of the M1.

The motorcyclist was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with serious injuries, where he remains at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Moulsoe this morning

Investigating officer PC Matt Braddish of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision, or who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please contact Thames Valley Police.