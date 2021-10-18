Motorist who dumped old car on Milton Keynes estate is left £1,700 out of pocket

A motorist who dumped their car in a residential car park on an estate in MK has been ordered to pay almost £1,700 in fines and costs by magistrates.

The abandoned Subaru was investigated by MK Council’s Environmental Crime Unit and the owner was traced.

They were found guilty at MK Magistrates of abandoning a Subaru Impreza in Newton Leys.

The owner of the dumped car was taken to court

The court heard the council’s Environmental Crime Unit responded to reports of the abandoned car in March this year, serving it a seven day notice and informing the owner by letter to their home address.

The owner failed to respond to the letter or pay the £200 Fixed Penalty Notice and was subsequently asked to appear in court.

Although the motorist didn’t attend, they were found guilty in their absence and ordered to pay almost £1,700, including a £440 fine, investigation and legal costs of £728.70 and £465 for the vehicle’s recovery and destruction.

Cllr Lauren Townsend, Cabinet member for Public Realm said: “This motorist should have scrapped their car with a licensed scrap metal dealer and they would’ve been paid for doing so.