MP welcomes pledge of new neighbourhood police officers for Milton Keynes

City MP Emily Darlington has welcomed news that more more are to be provided for MK.

The government has pledged to delivering up to 68 new neighbourhood police officers for the Thames Valley policing area within a year, she says.

It is not yet know how many of these will come to Milton Keynes.

Emily Darlington, who is Labour MP for Milton Keynes Central, said the news comes as part of a £200 million investment by the Labour government to kickstart the recruitment of 13,000 neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs by the end of the Parliament.

Emily Darlington with the Policing Minister

This initial funding boost will see almost 3,000 more police officers and PCSOs in neighbourhood roles nationally by March 2026.

“This is an important first step in cracking down on the antisocial behaviour and street crime that has blighted our town centres for too long,” said the MP.

"From July, every force will be patrolling our towns at peak times, providing the enhanced visibility and presence that our high streets have been crying out for. The Conservatives slashed neighbourhood policing and by the time they left office more than half of the public said they never saw a bobby on the beat. On the Tories’ watch, the number of PCSOs halved and the number of Special Constables plummeted by two-thirds, whilst shoplifting and street crime spiralled out of control.

“The Labour Government is determined to restore the vital link between police forces and local communities, ensuring that officers are visible and present in their local areas, cracking down on crimes like antisocial behaviour, shoplifting and off-road biking.”

Alongside the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, the Government’s new Crime and Policing Bill will introduce a suite of new powers for the police to crack down on local crimes. This will include Respect Orders to clamp down on persistent antisocial offenders and ban them from our town centres, new powers for the police to instantly seize dangerous and deafening off-road bikes causing havoc on our high streets and a new offence of assaulting a retail worker to protect hard-working shop workers.

The Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee will give every area named, contactable neighbourhood policing teams by July, with officers carrying out patrols at peak times.

Yvette Cooper MP, the Home Secretary, said: “The Conservatives decimated neighbourhood policing whilst crimes like shoplifting and street theft were spiralling out of control. That was the Tories’ disastrous legacy on law and order and our communities have paid the price. This Labour Government is determined to put bobbies back on the beat in communities across the country, and we will give officers the powers they need to crack down on local crimes.”

Emily said: “68 new neighbourhood officers in the first year will make a huge difference, from protecting retail workers from abuse they should never have to face, to cracking down on off-road biking that makes our roads less safe.

“I’m so glad this government is bringing neighbourhood policing back. It’s been far too long since you could go to a familiar face to report crime in your town, to a neighbourhood officer who understands the area you live in. We’re giving the police and councils the powers they need to crack down on repeated antisocial behaviour and keep our communities safe.”

