MPs ask for Home Secretary's help, admitting knife crime has risen by 90% in two years in Milton Keynes

Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart admit in the letter to the Home Secretary that knife crime has risen by 90% in the borough over the past two years.

They also reveal to her that MK is seeing one of the fastest knife crime rises in England at the moment, and they ask if she could visit MK and help find a solution.

Their joint letter was written last month and outlines the tragedies the borough has seen this year. But the MPs have published it to the public today following yet another fatal stabbing this week – the fourth in 13 weeks.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been invited to MK to discuss knife crime

The missive describes how a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and killed MK College last month, and it states: “Even more worryingly, this stabbing is not a one-off incident, with knife crime rising by 90% in Milton Keynes over the past two years.”

It adds: “With Milton Keynes now one of the top three fastest growing areas for knife crime out of 43 regional police forces in England and Wales, it is imperative that action is taken now to ensure no more young lives are needlessly lost to violence.”

The MPs do not criticise police staffing levels, but say “more innovate” solutions are needed to tackle the problem with knives.

Both Ben and Iain recently met with Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber and local police officers in Oldbrook and Netherfield respectively to discuss violent crime, the causes and potential solutions.

Ben, the MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “I understand the concerns of members of the public around knife crime in Milton Keynes and I’m determined to make our city a safer place to live.

“We’ve already recruited more officers in MK over the last two years and that recruitment process is continuing, while Thames Valley Police’s work with the Violence Reduction Unit is ongoing.

“We need to do more and I am pushing the Home Office and Thames Valley Police for a much tougher response.”

Iain Stewart, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “In my Build Back Better in Milton Keynes South Survey, 39% of respondents said that tackling crime and anti-social behaviour should be prioritised as a local issue.

“That is why I have recently written to the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, and met with the Thames Valley Police and Crime commissioner, Matthew Barber, to see what more can be done to tackle knife crime in Milton Keynes.

“I will continue to work with them both to make sure all residents feel safe and secure in their communities!”

The letter calls for a “long term holistic approach”, with police, the courts and the Crown Prosecution Service working together to create “real deterrents” to carrying a knife.