MPs urge police to get tougher on knife crime in Milton Keynes

The city's two MPs are urging police to take a tougher stance on knife crime in Milton Keynes.

Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt have joined with local Conservative councillors to call for a “more concentrated focus” to deal with the growing problem.

There were three fatal stabbings in 10 weeks in MK

“The rise in knife crime is increasingly concerning. There have been three murders in my constituency in as many months. They are needless and heart-breaking,” said Iain.

The MPs move follows the fatal stabbing in Oxley Park on New Year's Eve.

Ben Everitt said: “We need a tough approach and we are seeking assurances from Thames Valley Police that they are taking the recent rise seriously and more measures are being taken.”

The MPs say the government has made reducing serious violent crime a priority. Violence Reduction Units (VRUs) have been set up across the UK to bring together police, local government, health, community leaders and other key partners to prevent serious violence by understanding its root causes.

This early intervention initiative saw Thames Valley Police recently receive an additional £2.3million from the government.

The funds are part of the Government’s drive to tackle serious violence, which also includes bolstering law enforcement with new police officers, increasing prison sentences for violent criminals, and initiatives to intervene at earlier stages to deter such crimes.

Leader of the Conservative group on MK Council, Cllr Alex Walker, said: “The Council has to take a leadership role here too. They should be seeking meetings with our Police and Crime Commissioner, MPs and Ministers."

He added: “I've seen nothing to suggest this Labour-led Council is playing its part and I'll be working to make sure they do as we enter 2020.”