A Section 60 stop and search order has been in place on Christmas Eve following multiple incidents of disorder in MK involving knives or weapons.

The order will continue until this evening at least and will apply to almost the entire city. It gives police officers the power to stop people without a reason and search them for weapons.

Sadly, it comes during Milton Keynes month of action against violence and knife crime, which is symbolised by the famous 27-feet tall Knife Angel Statue being erected outside MK Stadium during December.

A section 60 give police extra powers to stop and search people for weapons or drugs

A spokesman said last night: “After multiple incidents of disorder in the city this evening, a Section 60 order is now in place for at least 24 hours.”

Today they have released details of three of the incidents that prompted the Section 60.

The first fight occurred yesterday at around 12.20pm yesterday (Friday) outside the shops in Farthing Grove on Netherfield.

Two men were seen with weapons, and got into an altercation with a man and woman.

The Section 60 covers most of Milton Keynes

The two men chased the couple, who were able to get away in a vehicle.

An 18-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon and has since been released on police bail until 24 March.

Another incident followed at about 6.03pm at Xscape in CMK.

Two groups of men, who appear to be known to each other, were at the venue when one group physically attacked one member of the other group.

Following the incident, a knife was found by a member of staff near to the location, but was not used.

Around 20 minutes later on Midsummer Boulevard, an 18-year-old man was with friends when they were attacked by a group of men.

The man sustained “puncture wounds to his torso” before the group fled.

“The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening,” said the police spokesman.

No arrests have yet been made for the two CMK incidents and police are urging anyone with information to call 101.

