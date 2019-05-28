Mum, 32, jailed for having sex with 14-year-old boy in Milton Keynes

Waitress Lisa Moorefield enjoyed sex romps with a schoolboy behind the back of his mother, who was one of her closest friends, a judge has heard.

The mum-of-one, who is 32, is today starting a jail sentence after perpetrating a “most dreadful betrayal” on her friend by using their relationship to have sex with the woman's 14-year-old son in the family home in Milton Keynes.

Lisa Moorefield

Moorefield was flattered by the attentions of the young teenager and flattered him in return before they embarked on a consenting sexual relationship, the court heard.

The boy would return to his family home after having smoked cannabis and the 32-year-old would be waiting there to meet him. The pair drank alcohol together with the schoolboy’s family and then went to have sex on at least four occasions.

When their relationship was exposed by the victim’s horrified mother, police were alerted and found a key piece of evidence was the victim having filmed Moorefield performing a sexual act on him.

Alesdair King, defending Moorefield, told the court that alcohol and drugs were a constant feature of her victim's life and she had not been using them to incite him into having sex. He also pointed to Moorefield’s four-year-old daughter, who lives with grandparents but would suffer if Moorefield was jailed.

Mr King said: “The defendant comes to court in all humility, expecting a custodial sentence, accepting that she has been the author of her own downfall and put her own her liberty at risk.”

Moorefield, of Salisbury, Wilts, admitted five counts of inciting a boy to engage in sexual acts - which took place in Milton Keynes - and she arrived at court with a bag packed to take with her to jail.

Judge Francis Sheridan, sitting at Aylesbury Crown Court, told her: “You had survived an extremely violent relationship with your partner, that resulted in over 30 call outs to the police.

“You were flattered and you flattered in return, a 14-year-old boy. The disparity in age is, I’m afraid, an aggravating factor in this case which I cannot overlook.

“Your relationship with that boy developed into a sexual relationship, both of you taking part voluntarily. As the adult you played the leading part. He was, despite his age, a willing participant.

“The use of alcohol and drugs is a feature of this case but you were not plying him. It is a matter of real concern that a boy of 14 should arrive, on at least one occasion, stoned," said Judge Sheridan.

“There is an element of abuse of trust of a friend. You got to know the boy by knowing his mum. It is the most dreadful betrayal and misuse of position as an adult.”

Judge Sheridan sentenced Moorefield to two years and two months in jail and told her she would spend 10 years on the Sex Offenders' Register.