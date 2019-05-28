Mum, 32, jailed for having sex with underage boy in Milton Keynes

Waitress Lisa Moorefield had sexual relationship with an underage schoolboy, a judge has heard.

The mum-of-one, who is 32, is today starting a jail sentence after a court heard she had a sexual relationship with a teenage boy in Milton Keynes.

Lisa Moorefield

The court heard Moorefield was flattered by the attentions of the young teenager and flattered him in return before they embarked on a consenting sexual relationship, the court heard.

The boy would smoke cannabis then meet with Moorefield, before the pair drank alcohol and then had sex on four different occasions.

When their relationship was exposed by the victim’s horrified mother, police were alerted and found a key piece of evidence was the victim having filmed Moorefield performing a sexual act on him.

Alesdair King, defending Moorefield, told the court that alcohol and drugs were a constant feature of her victim's life and she had not been using them to incite him into having sex.

Mr King said: “The defendant comes to court in all humility, expecting a custodial sentence, accepting that she has been the author of her own downfall and put her own her liberty at risk.”

Moorefield, of Salisbury, Wilts, admitted five counts of inciting a boy to engage in sexual acts - which took place in Milton Keynes - and she arrived at court with a bag packed to take with her to jail.

Judge Francis Sheridan, sitting at Aylesbury Crown Court, told her: “You had survived an extremely violent relationship with your partner, that resulted in over 30 call outs to the police.

“You were flattered and you flattered in return, a [teenage] boy. The disparity in age is, I’m afraid, an aggravating factor in this case which I cannot overlook.

“Your relationship with that boy developed into a sexual relationship, both of you taking part voluntarily. As the adult you played the leading part. He was, despite his age, a willing participant.

“The use of alcohol and drugs is a feature of this case but you were not plying him. It is a matter of real concern that a boy of [this age] should arrive, on at least one occasion, stoned," said Judge Sheridan.

Judge Sheridan sentenced Moorefield to two years and two months in jail and told her she would spend 10 years on the Sex Offenders' Register.