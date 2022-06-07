Mum slams police for being 'too soft' on teens who shot young children with BB gun in Milton Keynes park

The children, aged eight and 10, were playing with a friend on Stantonbury’s astroturf pitch while their dad was watching their brother play in a football match nearby.

Some older boys, aged between 14 and 17, took the ball away from the youngsters and then produced BB guns and shot pellets at their friend, said the mum.

“He was upset and when my son tried to comfort him, the older boys started firing again, deliberately, at them. They aimed at their faces.

Police have taken no statements from the victims

“My eight year old was hit in the face and behind his ear, as well as on his elbow. My 10 year old was shot on the shoulder and the arm. They had red marks and bruises where the pellets hit them.”

While all three boys were in tears, the dad rushed over to see what was happening. The older boys fled and he ran after them.

"The boys ran to the nearby McDonald’s at Linford Wood and hid in there. They refused to come out so we told them we were calling the police,” said the mum.

"Police at first refused to send any officers. We told them that unless they dealt with the situation, we would take matters into our own hands and deal with them ourselves.”

Two police cars eventually arrived and the teenagers were brought out.

“They were searched and the BB gun was found on them. But instead of arresting them, police took them home. We couldn’t believe it!” said the mum.

The incident happened two weeks ago but since then there have been no follow up calls from police and no statements taken, she claims.

“My children are now traumatised, scared to go out to play and feel they have been let down by the police. There’s been no follow up from the officers to ensure our children are safe and well after this incident… We didn’t even receive a crime reference number.”

The mum added: “And they wonder why knife crime and gun crime is massively on the rise in Milton Keynes… I can only imagine how many other people or families feel as let down by the police and our system as we do.“Thames Valley Police should be setting a example to our next generation, reassuring them that they are there to serve and protect them. Yet my children feel the complete opposite.”The Citizen contacted Thames Valley Police and a spokesman said: “We received a report of an incident in Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, at around 7.45pm on Tuesday (31/5).

“Officers responded promptly due to the nature of the report, that a group of boys had shot at other boys with a BB gun near to the Astroturf at Stantonbury School. No one was injured.

“Officers attended McDonald’s in Linford Wood nearby where a group of five boys were detained for a Section 1 search, a BB gun was seized and a boy was escorted home by officers.

“Officers are investigating and anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 43220238460.”