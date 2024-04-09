Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A terrified autistic girl was beaten up for no reason by another teenager, who pulled out half the hair on her head and punched her repeatedly on the face.

A sickening video has been published on social media, allegedly by the attacker’s pals, who can be heard laughing and egging them on.

The video, which was decorated with laughing emojis, cannot be legally shown by the Citizen as the perpetrator is under age.

The alleged attack happened outside McDonalds in centre:mk

But it has now gone viral on Snapchat and TikTok and has caused the victim’s mum to speak out in horror.

"What kind of person could do this?” she said. “I’m just hoping other people witnessed the attack and will contact police so this young person can be brought to justice.”

Her daughter is 13 and had visited the centre with a friend yesterday to look around Primark. It’s rare for her to go out without an adult as she can get worried about social situations and has few friends, said her mum.

The pair were sitting outside McDonald’s waiting for their taxi home at around 6.30pm when a gang of four young teenagers, three boys and one girl approached.

"They asked my daughter, quite aggressively, what she was looking at. She replied that she wasn’t looking at them at all. Then, for no reason, one of them suddenly started attacking her,” said the mum.

The two girls ran inside the centre but the attacker struck again. When the girl managed to get away, they pitched in a third time - this time pulling her forcibly to the ground by her hair, causing big chunks to fall out.

"She just curled up into a ball, trying to defend herself, as they punched and slapped her repeatedly around the face,” said the mum. “Meanwhile the teenager’s mates were filming the attack and shouting at them to beat her up more… It was just sickening and I am horrified.”

Some centre:mk security staff heard the commotion and came to the victim’s rescue, taking her under their wing and calling the parents.