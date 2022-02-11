Murder investigation launched after boy stabbed at Milton Keynes College

Murder

Officers from Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit have launched a murder investigation in Milton Keynes after a boy was stabbed at MK College.

At just after 1.30pm today (11/2), officers were called to reports of a boy being stabbed at Milton Keynes College, Chaffron Way.

Emergency services treated him at the scene for serious injuries before taking him to Milton Keynes General Hospital, where he sadly died.

His next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

An 18-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation following this incident at Milton Keynes College.

“My thoughts remain with the family of the victim at this difficult time. They continue to be supported by our officers.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation; however, we are following several significant lines of enquiry.

“A large scene watch remains at the scene of the incident and is likely to remain in place for some time.

“We fully understand that this incident may concern members of the public, and as such they are likely to see an increased police presence while the investigation continues.

“If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers.

“A number of people have already come forward to provide information and I am very grateful to them. If anyone else has any information, who hasn’t yet come forward, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or through our online reporting quoting reference 43220064415.