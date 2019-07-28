Murder investigation launched after Sunday morning stabbing in Milton Keynes

A murder investigation has been launched after a man has died from stab wounds in Milton Keynes.

Police were called to Ramsons Avenue in Conniburrow at 10.52am today (July 28) after a report that a man had been stabbed.

Pictures from the scene

Sadly, the victim, a man, later died and a murder investigation was launched. The man has not yet been named.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation after a report that a man was stabbed in Ramsons Avenue, Conniburrow, Milton Keynes, this morning.

“I understand this will cause great concern in the community, but please be reassured that we will be conducting a thorough investigation to find out what has happened.

“There is a scenewatch in place in Ramsons Avenue, and residents will see lots of police activity while we carry out enquiries, such as house to house enquiries and forensic examinations.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is, if you saw or heard anything in Ramsons Avenue this morning then please contact police as soon as possible.

“You can speak to one of our officers at the scene, leave information on our website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or call us on 101. Please quote investigation reference number 562 (28/7).”