Murder investigation launched after woman in her 40s dies in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Nov 2024, 06:30 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 11:28 BST
Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman in her 40s was found dead in a house on a city estate.

Officers were called to the address in Holywell Place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

They found a woman who was being attended to by South Central Ambulance service. She was taken to but was sadly later pronounced deceased.

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit announced last night (Monday) that an investigation had been launched and a man had been arrested earlier in the day on on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody at this time.

The woman’s next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

Formal identification and coronial processes will be undertaken in due course..

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Mike Roddy, said: “Firstly I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased woman.

“We have launched a murder investigation, which may be concerning to the wider public; however, we have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and the two parties are known to each other.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing into this incident and a scene will remain on for some time while our investigation is ongoing, we would apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries, but would ask if anyone believes they could have information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch on 101 quoting reference 43240529892 or via our online reporting page.”

Alternatively, you can contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11

