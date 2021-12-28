Murder investigation launched after young man dies in Milton Keynes

The Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation following an incident at Atesh restaurant and bar in CMK in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At around 1.30am on Monday, two men in their twenties were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police believe the men were assaulted at the Atesh venue, which is in Grafton Gate East.

The men were given emergency care but sadly one of them, a 28-year-old, has died of his injuries.

A murder investigation was launched tonight

Police have not said what his injuries were but it is rumoured that he was stabbed.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them. Meanwhile, another man in his twenties, who was also injured, remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said tonight: “Today we have launched a murder enquiry following the death of a man following this incident.

“My thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time and they continue to be supported by our officers. We are in the early stages of our enquiries, at this time no arrests have been made, however we are following a number of significant lines of enquiry."

Atesh bar and restaurant

He added: “A scene watch remains at the scene of the assault and is likely to remain in place for some time. We are aware this incident may concern members of the public, as such they are likely to see an increased police presence while our enquiries are ongoing.

“We are aware that this altercation started within the venue and continued outside to the smoking area. As such, it is likely that a number of people saw the incident and may have information that could assist us in our enquiries.

“Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 or they can report online on our website, quoting reference 43210581126.