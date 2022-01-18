Murder investigation launched as another man is fatally stabbed in Milton Keynes

The Major Crime Unit has launched another murder investigation following an incident in Bletchley last night.

At around 11pm, officers were called to Buttermere Close by South Central Ambulance Service after a 44-year-old man from Bletchley had been stabbed.

Emergency services treated him at the scene for serious injuries before taking him to Milton Keynes General Hospital, where he sadly died.

Another murder investigation has been launched in MK

His next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

The death comes less than three weeks after a young man died of stab wounds following an incident at the Atesh restaurant in CMK on December 27.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We have launched a murder enquiry following this fatal incident.

“My thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time and they continue to be supported by our officers.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation; however, we are following several significant lines of enquiry. A large scene watch remains at the scene of the incident and is likely to remain in place for some time.

“We fully understand that this incident may concern members of the public, and as such they are likely to see an increased police presence while the investigation continues. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference 43220024381.

“If you do not wish to speak with the police but have information, you can report 100% anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”

Two men, aged 23 and 40, both from Milton Keynes, were arrested on suspicion of murder today.

The 40-year-old man was taken to hospital for a stab wound to his back, where he remains in a stable condition.