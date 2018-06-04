Murder investigation launched following death of a woman in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman from Milton Keynes.

As previously reported, police received a report that a woman was injured inside a property in Brent, Tinkers Bridge, at about 6.30am on Tuesday (May 29).

She was found to have sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital.

The victim, 39-year-old Joanne Bishop of Tinkers Bridge, died in hospital on Saturday.

Senior investigating officer detective inspector Stuart Blaik said: “A team of detectives is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

“A specially trained family liaison officer is supporting Joanne’s next of kin and our thoughts remain with her relatives at this incredibly difficult time.”

A man had been arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

He was remanded to appear at Oxford Crown Court on June.25.