Murder investigation launched following tragic death of man in Milton Keynes

The 34-year-old man died following an assault in a city underpass

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation after the death of a man who was assaulted in Milton Keynes.

The victim, a 34-year-old man from Milton Keynes, sadly died today (Thursday) after the assault in the underpass between Groveway and Newport Road in Wavendon Gate on Monday.

A police spokesman said: “The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Formal identification and the post-mortem examination are yet to take place.

Wesley Atick, aged 25, of Buxton Close, Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes, was charged with one count of attempted murder yesterday, following the incident.

He appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today. He was further remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 4 December.