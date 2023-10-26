News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Murder investigation launched following tragic death of man in Milton Keynes

The 34-year-old man died following an assault in a city underpass
By Sally Murrer
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:20 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation after the death of a man who was assaulted in Milton Keynes.

The victim, a 34-year-old man from Milton Keynes, sadly died today (Thursday) after the assault in the underpass between Groveway and Newport Road in Wavendon Gate on Monday.

A police spokesman said: “The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

A murder investigation has been launched today in Milton KeynesA murder investigation has been launched today in Milton Keynes
A murder investigation has been launched today in Milton Keynes
Most Popular

Formal identification and the post-mortem examination are yet to take place.

Wesley Atick, aged 25, of Buxton Close, Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes, was charged with one count of attempted murder yesterday, following the incident.

He appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today. He was further remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 4 December.

A 27-year-old woman from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice today. She remains in police custody.