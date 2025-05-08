Murder of 'exploited' teenage girl re-opens as cold case investigation in Milton Keynes - 30 years on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation into a brutal murder that rocked the city 30 years ago has been re-opened as a cold case appeal – with a £20,000 reward for information.

Sabrina Brett was just 17-years-old when she was tragically murdered.

Her body was found in the Grand Union Canal at Three Locks, Stoke Hammond, by a member of the public on May 11 1995.

A post mortem revealed that Sabrina had died a number of days before her body was found, and she had sustained injuries to her head, face and neck.

Sabrina Brett was just 17 when she was murdered. Photos: Brett family via TVP

Head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Investigation Review Team, Principal Investigator Peter Beirne said this week: “It is now thirty years since the tragic death of Sabrina Brett.

“We know that in the months leading up to her murder, she was the subject of child sexual exploitation.

“On this, the anniversary of her death, I am appealing for help in identifying who was responsible for both her death and her exploitation.”

A reward up to £20,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers for information which leads directly to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Sabrina’s murder.

Sabrina's family: Pauline Nimmo (Sabrina's sister), Joseph Brett (Sabrina's brother), Noel Brett (Sabrina's father); courtesy of ITV Anglia

Mr Beirne said: “I would urge anyone that has information to please contact us, either by visiting your local police station, calling 101, or via our website, quoting crime reference number 1745 (6/5).

“In particular, I would like friends of Sabrina to contact us, so that we can build up a picture of her life, in the weeks leading up to her death.

“You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

Sabrina’s brother, Joseph Brett said: “Sabrina was just 17 years old when she was brutally murdered and taken from us in the most horrific way back in 1995. She was so bright and cheeky and full of life. She had an infectious energy that could fill a room and light it up from corner to corner.

"She had the kindest of hearts and always put others first, and like any teenager, still figuring out who she was. Sabrina was a daughter, a sister, a young girl who never got the future she deserved.”

He added: “Sabrina had been exposed to things no child should ever have to face. Sabrina was a victim of sexual exploitation and heartbreakingly, taken advantage of at such a young age. She deserved care, not cruelty.

“Nearly 30 years have passed, and the person who did this to her has never been brought to justice. We can’t describe the pain of living all these years without answers.

“What is even more painful is knowing that our mum passed away recently, heartbroken, knowing that the person who killed Sabrina is still out there and walking free. She died carrying that grief and that grief weighed on her heart every single day of her life.

“We are speaking out now because someone out there knows something. Maybe you’ve held it in for years. Maybe you were afraid back then. But time has passed, and now is the time to do what’s right.

“Please — if you know anything, even the smallest detail, we’re begging you to come forward. Maybe you saw something, heard a name, heard a story, maybe you’ve carried a piece of this puzzle for years. It’s not too late. We’re pleading with you: please come forward.

“Please help us get justice for Sabrina and bring peace to our family. A very dangerous person, or people, are still on the loose and could commit further crimes against other women or girls if they are not caught.

“If you know anything at all, no matter how small it might seem, please come forward. Your courage could finally give Sabrina the justice she was denied.”

The charity Crimestoppers is also urging people to come forward, anonymously if they prefer. They say the reward of up to £20,000 will be paid to anyone giving information directly to them that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Beth Simpson, Regional Manager for the Thames Valley area at Crimestoppers, said: “The circumstances surrounding Sabrina Brett's murder are deeply disturbing. If you have information about what happened or who was involved, however small, you can tell our charity 100% anonymously. No one will ever know that you did so. You won’t be contacted by the police, you won’t be asked to give a witness statement and you won’t need to attend court. We are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information given directly to us that leads to the arrest and conviction of her killer. Your information could help bring those responsible to justice."

Anyone who thinks they know more can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded, and you will not go to court.