Murder trial begins after young defendant denies stabbing 21-year-old man on Milton Keynes estate

The Crown Court trial begins this week of a man accused to murdering 21-year-old Joseph Tayaye on Netherfield.

Oluwatomiwa Tomi Olatuyi, who is also 21, is charged with fatally stabbing Mr Tayaye in The Hide on Monday 28 March.He is further charged with affray and possessing a knife in Farthing Grove, Netherfield two days previously, on Saturday March 26, as well as having a knife on March 28 and perverting the course of justice between March 28 and April 2.

Olatuyi, who lives in Stanton Avenue on Bradville, denies all five charges.

Joseph Tayaye died in March

Today (Monday) a jury has been selected at Luton Crown Court and prosecutor Benjamin Aina QC is due to open the case on Wednesday this week.

Judge David Farrell QC told the jury the trial is expected to last between two and three weeks.

Joseph Tayaye’s death sent shock waves through the city as the last in an intensive spate of stabbings.

It helped prompt Operation Deter, an initiative launched in July by Thames Valley Police specifically to combat the rising tide of knife crime in Milton Keynes.

The operation aims to disrupt all aspects of knife crime from prosecution, intervention and prevention.