Murder victim who died following stabbing in Bletchley is identified and named

A man who sadly died after being stabbed on Monday night, has been identified as Lewis Butler, aged 44, of Bletchley.

Th incident occurred in Buttermere Close, Bletchley, at around 11pm on Monday, January 17. His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Yesterday, a post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen.

Lewis Butler, sadly died after a stabbing incident in Buttermere Close, Bletchley, at around 11pm on Monday (17/1)

Two men, aged 40 and 23, both from Milton Keynes, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released with no further action.

A 17-year-old boy from Bletchley arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Lewis at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.

“We are continuing our investigation and rapidly progressing a number of lines of enquiry in order to trace those responsible.

“A number of people have already come forward to provide information and I would like to thank them for that.

“We are aware that there may be more people who have witness information that have not yet come forward and I would ask them to please get in touch as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or they can report online on our website, quoting reference 43220024381.

“If you do not wish to speak with the police but have information you can report 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.