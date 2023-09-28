News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Murderer convicted of smuggling phones to spread ‘extreme terrorist’ material in Milton Keynes jail

The Muslim convert is already serving life for a gangland murder
By Sally Murrer
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A convicted murderer has had four years added on to his life sentence after being caught smuggling a phone into MK’s Woodhill Prison in a bid to spread extreme terrorist material.

Muslim convert Denny De Silva, 31,who was jailed for life in 2016 for a gangland shooting.

Now, following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), he has been sentenced as a result of an investigation into terrorism offences.

Denny De SilvaDenny De Silva
Denny De Silva
Most Popular

Yesterday (Wednesday), he was given 45 months’ more imprisonment and will be subject to one year on extended licence.

At a previous hearing on in July, De Silva pleaded guilty to two counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and one count of conspiring to convey List B articles into prison.

Between August 2020 and January 2021, he was found to have been smuggling mobile phones into HMP Woodhill.

Messages recovered from his devices referred to a total of 24 mobile phones, 48 SIM cards and nine phone chargers.

HMP Woodhill in Milton KeynesHMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes
HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes

De Silva was found to have used one of the smuggled phones to access and spread Islamist extremist material from within the prison.

His sentence will be served consecutively to the one he is already serving.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), said: “Denny De Silva was already serving a life sentence for murder when he used one of a large number of mobile phones smuggled into the prison to disseminate extreme Islamist terrorism-related material.

“Counter Terrorism Policing continues to work really closely with the prison service to prevent terrorists from spreading their radicalising influence behind bars. Key to this is the disruption of access to illicit items, such as mobile phones, from making their way into the prison system.

“Further, we continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe from terrorism, but we can’t do it without your help. If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious and think someone may be engaging in terrorist activity or beginning to follow the wrong path, please do trust your instincts and act by reporting it to us.

“You can make a report in confidence here.”