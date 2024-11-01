Murderer, drug dealers and thief among criminals jailed in Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire

2 . Jason Grange

Jason Grange was sentenced to eight years and three months’ imprisonment. During an argument over a dog in Aylesbury, Grange smashed a window with a hammer and threatened a man, demanding they handed over the animal. He held the victim and threatened to hit him with the hammer. He later attacked the same person, along with assailants, after breaking into their home. The victim was attacked by thugs using a knives and hammers. Grange was part of a group that stole watches and house keys from the victim's home, and broke a television. Photo: Thames Valley Police