Some of the people convicted in Buckinghamshire in October 2024placeholder image
Some of the people convicted in Buckinghamshire in October 2024

Murderer, drug dealers and thief among criminals jailed in Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire

By James Lowson
Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:44 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 16:15 BST
A man convicted of murder in High Wycombe is among the people who were served justice for crimes committed in Buckinghamshire last month.

Also, a number of other criminals, who broke the law in Buckinghamshire, were punished with jail sentences in October.

Among them are prolific thieves and individuals who admitted to being involved in supplying class A drugs from within the county.

Here are some of the criminals sent to jail in Buckinghamshire in the last 31 days and the reasons why they have been put behind bars:

Dennis Skiller was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment after he broke into a home in Milton Keynes. Once inside he stole a handbag containing a purse, bank cards, car keys and other personal belongings. He also damaged a garden gate when trying to escape.

1. Dennis Skiller

Dennis Skiller was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment after he broke into a home in Milton Keynes. Once inside he stole a handbag containing a purse, bank cards, car keys and other personal belongings. He also damaged a garden gate when trying to escape. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Photo Sales
Jason Grange was sentenced to eight years and three months’ imprisonment. During an argument over a dog in Aylesbury, Grange smashed a window with a hammer and threatened a man, demanding they handed over the animal. He held the victim and threatened to hit him with the hammer. He later attacked the same person, along with assailants, after breaking into their home. The victim was attacked by thugs using a knives and hammers. Grange was part of a group that stole watches and house keys from the victim's home, and broke a television.

2. Jason Grange

Jason Grange was sentenced to eight years and three months’ imprisonment. During an argument over a dog in Aylesbury, Grange smashed a window with a hammer and threatened a man, demanding they handed over the animal. He held the victim and threatened to hit him with the hammer. He later attacked the same person, along with assailants, after breaking into their home. The victim was attacked by thugs using a knives and hammers. Grange was part of a group that stole watches and house keys from the victim's home, and broke a television. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Photo Sales
Jayden Gubetini was found guilty of murdering Cameron Bailey in High Wycombe. A court date for his sentencing has not been confirmed at this stage.

3. Jayden Gubetini

Jayden Gubetini was found guilty of murdering Cameron Bailey in High Wycombe. A court date for his sentencing has not been confirmed at this stage. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Photo Sales
Giuseppina Rossetti was jailed for four weeks for breaching court orders preventing her from visiting certain addresses in Aylesbury and asking people for money.

4. Giuseppina Rossetti

Giuseppina Rossetti was jailed for four weeks for breaching court orders preventing her from visiting certain addresses in Aylesbury and asking people for money. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice