Museum dedicated to local policing history reopens in Milton Keynes

A museum dedicated to local policing history in Milton Keynes has re-opened today. (Sept 1)

The museum, located at Milton Keynes Police Station, was officially opened by Area Commander Marc Tarbit and joined by Roger Young and Len Woodley, both retired TVP officers and keen Police historians.

The event coincided with the re-opening of the Thames Valley Police Museum at the Police training centre in Sulhamstead following refurbishment and closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The museum at MK Police Station has reopened following refurbishment

The museum at Sulhamstead includes displays on the history of Thames Valley Police and the five police forces that merged in 1968 to form what was originally called Thames Valley Constabulary: Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxford City, Oxfordshire and Reading Borough.

It show-cases some fascinating cases and includes a new firearms display along with items from the Great Train Robbery of 1963, uniforms, equipment, medals, scenes of crime evidence, and items from the case of serial killer Amelia Dyer, who murdered infants in her care over a 30-year period during the 1800s.

Chief Constable John Campbell, said: “It is great news that the museum at Sulhamstead and Milton Keynes are now able to re-open following the COVID-19 outbreak, and that we have been able to refurbish and gather new content whilst they have been closed. Thames Valley Police has a rich history and we are proud to provide an insight into this for our communities, through the museums’ key exhibitions.”

Supt Marc Tarbit, LPA Commander said: “I’m extremely pleased to be able to re-open the Police Museum in Milton Keynes on behalf of Thames Valley Police. I think it is important for our local communities to understand the journey of policing within the Thames Valley and the foundations upon which we continue to develop our service to the public. Our staff ensure that the museum remains relevant and accessible in order to welcome members of the public time and time again.”