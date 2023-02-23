Mystery arsonist causing concern over ancient woodland and residents on Milton Keynes estate

A mystery arsonist is repeatedly starting small fires on a stretch of redway close to houses and on the edge of ancient woodland in Milton Keynes.

The blazes happen about twice a month, destroying patches of grass and shrubs. Fortunately, thus far, the flames have not spread.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But people are worried that hot and dry conditions later this year might cause a massive grass fire, which could have disastrous consequences for nearby houses as well as the historic woodland.

The small fires are happening every couple of weeks

"We have an active arsonist in our midst, said one resident.

She added: “I'm a dog walker and regularly take my dog for walks several times a day and night along the redway on the edge of Howe Park Woods, next to the small car park off of Howe Park Lane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have noted around 12 separate areas along this patch of redway where small fires have been started. There have, on occasions, been at least two a month.”

The latest fire happened much closer to the houses situated on the opposite side of the car park, facing the redway, said the walker.

The fires are all along the same stretch of redway

"I'm concerned that whoever is doing this could escalate further. Before this happens, I want local residents to be made aware and to be vigilant.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another walker said: “It may well be kids mucking around but it’s worrying there are so many fires in the same area. It does seems as though we have an arsonist in our midst.”