Mystery knifemen threaten driver and passenger in scary incident in Milton Keynes

A driver and his passenger were threatened with a knife as they pulled out of a parking space in Milton Keynes.

The pair were just leaving when two offenders in dark clothing approached and one of them directed a knife towards the driver, whose window was open.

Luckily the knife did not make contact and hit the car itself, causing minor damage.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident in Milton Keynes

The offenders chased the victims, but they drove off, say police.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm in Permanyne Way at New Bradwell on Thursday January 4 and police have logged it as an “assault without injury”.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

One offender is described as mixed race man, while the other is a black man in their his teens. Both were wearing dark beanie-style hats, dark puffer jackets, and dark trousers.

Investigating officer, PC Arran Collins based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this assault, or has any information regarding this incident, to please get in touch.

“If you would like to report anything further, you can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43240005504.