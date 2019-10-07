Mystery surrounds body found at the Coachway in Milton Keynes

Mystery still surrounds the reason why the body of a young man was found at MK Coachway.

The body of 22-year-old Junior Phillips was discovered slumped against an electric car charging point at the entrance of the coach station on September 25.

Police said immediately that the death was not suspicious.

This week the MK Coroner's office is still awaiting the results of tests following a post-mortem examination to decide whether or not an inquest will be held.

Junior came from North London and his friends are mystified as to what he was doing in Milton Keynes.

"We are all so confused....How can a body magically appear slumped against an electric car charger, unsheltered and so far away from home?" said one.

The friends say Junior was a "much loved" young man and they are raising money on Facebook for his funeral.