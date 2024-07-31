'Naive' female prison officer spared jail after sexual liaisons with inmate in a cleaning cupboard at Milton Keynes's HMP Woodhill
and live on Freeview channel 276
Victoria Whitmore, who was visibly upset during the sentencing hearing, sat in the dock dressed all in black as the charge of misconduct in a public office was read aloud to the courtroom.
The 22-year-old now-mother left prison duties to spend time with serving prisoner Gavin McIntosh at HMP Woodhill - entering a cleaning cupboard together where "kissing" and "sexual touching" took place, the court heard.
Whitmore, of Lennon Drive on Crownhill, who has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, said full sexual intercourse did not take place and this was accepted by the prosecution.
The offending happened between February 2021 and May 2021 and she admitted the charge.
An intelligence report was issued and investigated by the defendant's fellow prison officers. Their investigation brought Whitmore's conduct to light.
Prosecutor Olivia English said: "Ms Whitmore was leaving prison duties to spend time with a serving prisoner and having personal phone contact with a serving prisoner.
"Phone call downloads have been produced, which the Crown says Ms Whitmore engaged in during a number of phone calls with Mr Macintosh and sometimes with a third party."
The court heard that some of the calls were "sexually explicit."
Ms English said: "The investigation into the relationship between both parties started in February 2021 and culminated in the discovery of phone call transcripts and CCTV."
Whitmore - who was aged just 19 years at the time - and McIntosh were spotted entering the cleaning cupboard four times between February 10 and May 8, 2021.
Whitmore was suspended from duties at HMP Woodhill on May 20, 2021 and McIntosh was moved to HMP Swaleside. However, Whitmore was spotted on CCTV at HMP Swaleside on two occasions up until November 2021..
Prosecutor Ms English said: "That is significant and indicates the length of the relationship. It appears the relationship continued after she was suspended in May 2021."
Oliver Pateman, defence counsel for Whitmore, said: "Mr Macintosh was a manipulative and dangerous prisoner."
Mr Pateman said that his client was “naive and impressionable."
He added: "She is not under any illusions that immediate custody may be the outcome today. She has brought her bag with her."
The court heard that Whitmore is the primary carer for her young child.
Judge Catherine Tulk said: "As a 19-year-old, your ability to deal with the sort of behaviour that Mr McIntosh was engaging in, was substantially compromised.
"It is very plain that your ability to deal with unwanted sexual attention was compromised.
"You were dealing with a 30-year-old dangerous, manipulative, much older prisoner.
Judge Tulk said the offending was "low-level sexual conduct."
She added: "There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in your case...At this point I come back to the impact a prison sentence would have on others. Since this offence was committed you reconciled with your partner and you now have a young daughter.
"I find there are exceptional circumstances which means that the inevitable prison sentence can be suspended."
Whitmore was given a nine-month prison sentence - suspended for 18 months. She must complete up to 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.