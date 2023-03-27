Nearly 200 cannabis plants seized from property near Milton Keynes
But no arrests as yet have been made
By Clare Turner
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 15:01 BST
Police bust this cannabis factory in Aspley Heath and seized 187 cannabis plants.
The property is on Heath Lane and is back under the control of the landlord.
No arrests have been made as yet but officers say they are pursuing all lines of enquiry.
The raid happened last Wednesday (March 22) – and police are asking anyone with info about suspicious activity in the area to call them on 101 or report it online