Neighbourhood Watch and the newly-elected Police & Crime Commissioner

The Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Watch Association congratulates Matthew Barber on his re-election as Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley.

The Association wishes to show its appreciation for the support and relationship developed with Mr Barber in his previous term of office and looks forward to improving and growing this further.

We value the PCC's recent public announcement to expand neighbourhood policing: protecting communities, people and property. This too is at the core of much of the work of our many scheme leaders and members across the district, with our focus firmly devoted to create safer and more secure communities.

As the PCC enters his new term of office and considers his strategy it is our hope and expectation that we will see development on two critical issues:

Neighbourhood Watch

Firstly, the long-awaited improvements to the use of the Thames Valley Police Alerts. Over the Force area, there are as many as 110,000 residents and influencers signed-up - with new registrants every day - for free emails on crime updates, missing persons, information on ongoing incidents, and crime prevention relevant to local areas and neighbourhoods. It is a powerful tool for communication and intelligence-gathering and demands better and smarter use by our Police.