Neighbours describe their horror as injured child is carried out of house after double fatal shooting in Milton Keynes

An MK community has been left reeling after two men died and a small boy was seriously injured after a shooting incident in a house on Two Mile Ash yesterday (Saturday).

Neighbours have described how they heard shouting and gunshots from the property in Two Mile Ash and called police shortly after 9.30am yesterday.

Armed police officers arrived to find one man in his 30s already dead inside the house and one of the children seriously injured.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident

A second man, in his 20s, was also in the property and police used a Taser in an attempt to stun him. However, afterwards a gunshot was heard and the man died almost immediately.

This shot was fired by armed police, and their actions are now under investigation by the watchdog Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)

The IOPC has confirmed it is investigating a "fatal police shooting".

In a statement issued today, a spokesman said: "During the incident, a police firearm was discharged and a man suffered fatal injuries."

Terrified neighbours have described how they watched as a woman and a small girl were led out of the flat by police offices.

"They seemed okay. Obviously very shocked but unharmed," said one resident.

"But they also carried out the little boy and he didn't look so good. He was rushed to hospital... I can't get the image out of my mind," said one onlookers.

A friend of the family posted on social media today: "A family is in utter pieces right now. A little boy is fighting for his life... You can imagine his dad's devastation when he was woken out of his bed to learn his beautiful boy is in critical condition."

Police have said nothing today about the child's condition and whether of not his injuries were caused by a gunshot.

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt described what happened as "absolutely tragic" and said it will no doubt have an impact on the community.

He said at this stage, police were not seeking any other person in connection with the incident. But the area is still taped off and there is an increased police presence on the estate.

Today the Watling Valley Partnership of churches in the west of MK said: " Our thoughts and prayers for all those affected by the incident in Two Mile Ash. We pray for the families involved and for the wider community."