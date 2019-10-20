Neighbours in shock as quiet cul de sac of executive homes becomes scene of grisly double murder at birthday party gone tragically wrong

Forensic officers at four-bedroom detached house in Archford Croft where double murder took place.

Neighbours say there was a party at the house last night and there was a celebration banner across the door.

Police

They heard music coming from the property earlier in the evening.

One said: “We just thought it was a birthday party or something. It wasn’t really a problem."

The house is in a cul de sac of executive-type homes. Neighbours say it is “a lovely quiet area” and are shocked at the tragedy.

The two adult males currently in hospital are also thought to have suffered stab wounds and neighbours they may have been trying to stop the fight.

No arrests have been made.