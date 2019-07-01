'Never forget our girl,' says sister of missing Leah Croucher from Milton Keynes

The family of missing teenager Leah Croucher have put out a poignant plea for help from the public as the search reaches its 19th painful week.

Leah's sister Jade said: "Please never forget about our beautiful girl. Time may have passed, other things may have happened but we still need your support now just as much as we did in the beginning."

She added: " We need you to stand by us in raising awareness in Leah's disappearance. Someone must know something and you could be the person to help us find that information."

Leah, an accomplished martial arts player who competed at national level, vanished without trace while walking to work from her Emerson Valley home on February 15. The last sighting of her was on CCTV, walking along Buzzacott Lane in Furzton at around 8.15am.

Since then there have been exhaustive police searches and appeals for information. Numerous sightings have been reported from all over the UK, but investigations have revealed none of them to be 19-year-old Leah.

Jade said: "When Leah first went missing I was convinced she would be home in a few hours. When those few hours passed I then put my attention and focus on her being home in a few days.

"Again these few days passed and I remember this unexplainable feeling of worry set in for me. In trying to stay strong and positive, I had almost pushed the negative thoughts to the back of my mind - I suppose in denial, thinking it would be impossible for my family to go through this, impossible for us to not know where Leah is and impossible that as the days kept rolling past we would get no news."

Jade added: "Sadly though that is what has happened. So many days have rolled past. We are now 19 weeks down the line, yet still in the same position we were in on day one."

Leah's dad John, who is a Taekwondo instructor, said: "We love and miss you so much Leah. We want you home where you belong."

Anybody with information at all about Leah should call police on 101 quoting reference 43190049929. If you prefer total anonymity, you can call Crimestoppers instead on 0800 555 111. There is a £5,000 reward.