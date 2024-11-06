Alcohol is now banned under certain circumstances in 11 new areas of Milton Keynes

A public space protection order banning irresponsible drinking of alcohol in public places has been implemented in 11 areas of MK.

The order, known as a PSPO, will cover the entire Great Linford parish.

This includes Great Linford village, Bolbeck Park, Giffard Park, Blakelands, Neath Hill, Pennyland, Tongwell, Conniburrow, Downs Barn, Downhead Park and Redhouse Park.

The order, sanctioned by police and the Great Linford Parish Council, aims to reducing anti-social behaviour and alcohol misuse in public areas.

It means it will be an offence to consume alcohol when ordered not to do so by a Police Officer or other Authorised Officer.

And it will be a further offence if the person refuse to surrender the alcohol or container for alcohol when ordered to do so by a police officer other authorised officer.

Offenders could receive a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice or face court prosecution with fines of up to £500 for breaching the PSPO.

A parish spokesperson said: “PSPOs help us create safe, welcoming public spaces and show our commitment to the well-being of Great Linford Parish.”

Alcohol-related PSPOs are already in place in other parts of Milton Keynes, including much of the city centre.

The areas with such orders are Central Milton Keynes, Campbell Park, Kents Hill, Monkston Park, Brinklow, Newport Pagnell, Olney, Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe, Stony Stratford, Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, West Bletchley, Wolverton and Greenleys, Bradwell, Stantonbury, Woughton and Old Woughton.

For more details of the orders, visit the Milton Keynes City Council website here.