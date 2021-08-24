New alert following spate of 'Vamoose' burglaries in Milton Keynes
Warning about risk of leaving car keys near front door or window
Police are warning people to be extra vigilant following a number of Vamoose burglaries - where thieves have entered a property to take keys left close to a window or front door and steal a vehicle.
There have are also been reports of attempted car thefts in the Emerson Valley, Kingsmead and West Bletchley areas of Milton Keynes overnight
Officers say they received calls of suspicious males trying car doors and shining lights into car windows in the early hours of the morning.
A spokesman said: "We would advise people to keep car keys in a pouch or metal tin away from any external windows or doors.
"Please be vigilant and if you see anything suspicious call 101 or 999 in an emergency."