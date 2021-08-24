New alert following spate of 'Vamoose' burglaries in Milton Keynes

Police are warning people to be extra vigilant following a number of Vamoose burglaries - where thieves have entered a property to take keys left close to a window or front door and steal a vehicle.

There have are also been reports of attempted car thefts in the Emerson Valley, Kingsmead and West Bletchley areas of Milton Keynes overnight

Officers say they received calls of suspicious males trying car doors and shining lights into car windows in the early hours of the morning.

Police have issued new warnings about Vamoose burglaries

A spokesman said: "We would advise people to keep car keys in a pouch or metal tin away from any external windows or doors.